Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.7 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

