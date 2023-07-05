Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.7 days.
Topcon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $15.13.
Topcon Company Profile
