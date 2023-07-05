Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.