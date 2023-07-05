Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TZOO stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.55. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,767,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,119,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,767,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,119,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,925 shares of company stock worth $3,339,423 in the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

