Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Activity

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

