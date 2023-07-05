Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $266.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

