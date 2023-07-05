Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

