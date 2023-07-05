Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Profile

BHP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

