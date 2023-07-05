Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

