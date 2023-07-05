Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 50.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

