Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

