Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.63 and its 200-day moving average is $374.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.