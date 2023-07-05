Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a P/E ratio of -229.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently -3,199.47%.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 in the last three months. 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

