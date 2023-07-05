Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

