Tsfg LLC Sells 210 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

MS opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

