Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYFree Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

