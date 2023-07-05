Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 9,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 58,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Specifically, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,441,581.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,158.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,710 shares of company stock worth $1,075,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

