U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLCA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.