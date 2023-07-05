UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nexi Stock Performance

Nexi stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Nexi has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

