Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

