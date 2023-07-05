Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $2,939,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

