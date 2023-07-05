Unique Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $310.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

