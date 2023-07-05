United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.
United States Steel Price Performance
Shares of X opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Recommended Stories
