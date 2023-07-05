United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

