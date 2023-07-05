UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH stock opened at $477.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $444.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

