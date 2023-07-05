Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
URG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
URG opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
