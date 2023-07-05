Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

URG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

URG opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

