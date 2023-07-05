Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

