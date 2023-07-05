Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

