Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

