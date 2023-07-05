Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

