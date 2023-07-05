Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Cut by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGT stock opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

