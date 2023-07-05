Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.