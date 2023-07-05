Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $374.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

