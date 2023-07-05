Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.