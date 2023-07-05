Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

