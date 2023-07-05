Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.