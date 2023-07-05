Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

