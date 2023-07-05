VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 2.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 8,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 63,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
VEON Stock Down 3.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
