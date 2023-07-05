VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 2.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 8,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 63,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

VEON Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Institutional Trading of VEON

VEON Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,532,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

