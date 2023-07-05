Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Coverage Initiated at ATB Capital

Research analysts at ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Verano Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verano
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.