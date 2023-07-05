Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Coverage Initiated at ATB Capital

Research analysts at ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Verano had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $227.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verano will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

