Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 338.71% from the stock’s previous close.

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Verastem Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of VSTM opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

