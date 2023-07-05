Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

VET opened at C$16.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.26.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1769231 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

