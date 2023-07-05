Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 5.3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 132,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 543,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537,329 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

