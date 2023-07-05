Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

