Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.7% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.38. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

