Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.