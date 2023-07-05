Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $159.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

