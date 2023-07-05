VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
VSE Stock Down 2.1 %
VSE stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VSE by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.