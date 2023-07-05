VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

VSE stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $255.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VSE by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

