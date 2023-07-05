W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.79.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

