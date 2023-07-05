Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $27.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.02 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

