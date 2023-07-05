Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.77. 100,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 634,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.