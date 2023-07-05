WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

