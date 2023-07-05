WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

